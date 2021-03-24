UrduPoint.com
US To Host Security Advisors From Japan, S.Korea As It Completes N.Korea Review - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The United States is nearing the completion of its North Korea policy review and will be hosting next week national security advisors from Japan and South Korea to share the conclusions, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

"We are in the final stages of this review and next plan to host the national security advisors of Japan and Republic of Korea to discuss the outcomes and other issues," the official said on Tuesday evening.

During an approximately day-long event, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will brief his colleagues on "essential findings on the way ahead," listen to their concerns and try to promote better relations between Japan and South Korea.

The official added that the US hosts plan to hold a trilateral session and bilateral meetings with both delegations.

