US To Host Top-Level Trilateral Summit With Japan, South Korea In Mid-August - Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the United States next month to take part in a trilateral summit with the leaders of the US and South Korea, Japan's government said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Kishida, if circumstances allow, will visit the United States on August 17 and attend a trilateral Japan-US-South Korea summit at Camp David on August 18.

In addition to measures against North Korea, the summit will contain an exchange of opinions on strengthening trilateral strategic cooperation as well as preserving and strengthening a free and open world order based on rule of law," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing.

This will be the first US-Japan-South Korea summit held independently and not on the sidelines on international events. The latest trilateral summit between the heads of the three countries took place during G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

