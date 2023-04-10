US to Host Trilateral Defense Consultations With South Korea, Japan on Friday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The United States, South Korea and Japan will hold a round of the Defense Trilateral Talks (DDT) at the level of deputy defense ministers in Washington on April 14, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing a source.

The negotiators are expected to elaborate ways for the implementation of the 2022 trilateral agreement to share missile warning data as a measure to deter the nuclear and missile threats emanating from North Korea, a source was cited as saying.

Prior to the DDT meeting, the US and South Korea will hold a regular Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue session in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, the news outlet said.

The DDT format last met in 2020 via videolink.

The resumption of the trilateral defense dialogue takes place following recent North Korean tests of underwater nuclear attack drones and the presentation of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead.