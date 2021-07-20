UrduPoint.com
US To House Vetted Afghan Interpreters At Military Base In Virginia - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

US to House Vetted Afghan Interpreters at Military Base in Virginia - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The US Defense Department has agreed to use the Fort Lee military base in the state of Virginia to temporarily house Afghan interpreters and their families who have already completed the security vetting process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Department of Defense has agreed at the request of the Department of State to allow the use of Fort Lee, Virginia, as the initial relocation site for the pool of applicants who are closest to completing Special Immigrant [Visa] processing," Price told reporters.

The Afghans housed in Fort Lee will stay at the base until the final steps of the special immigrant visa process is completed.

Some 2,500 Afghans and their families are eligible to relocate to the United States while they wait for the visas to be finalized, Price said.

