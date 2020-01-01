US to Immediately Send 750 Soldiers to Region After Attack on US Embassy in Iraq- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The United States will immediately deploy about 750 servicemen to the middle East following the recent attack of pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

Iraqi protesters on Tuesday stormed the US embassy in Baghdad and torched its outer fence in protest against recent US airstrikes that targeted the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite militia in Iraq and Syria.

The protests come after the Pentagon said on Sunday it carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the Iranian-backed group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four US soldiers wounded on Friday.

According to Esper, at the direction of President Donald Trump, the Pentagon authorized the deployment of an infantry battalion from the Immediate Response Force (IRF).

"Approximately 750 #Soldiers will deploy to the region immediately & additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days.

This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel ... and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today. The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world,"

US officials were quick to immediately claim that Iran had orchestrated the protest action.

Trump has said that the US Embassy in Iraq was safe despite being attacked by pro-Iranian protesters and warned that Tehran would be held fully responsible for any damage caused to any US facilities.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed "empty" accusations coming out of Washington about Iran allegedly orchestrating attacks on the US embassy in Iraq. The ministry also called on Washington to reject its "destructive policies" in the Middle East.