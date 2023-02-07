US to Impose 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The United States plans to impose a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum as early as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The tariff has been under consideration for months, with Moscow allegedly dumping aluminum in the US market, the report said on Monday.

The proposed tariff was also confirmed in a Reuters report on Monday, which cited a US official who stressed the decision was not final.

The latter report also said that an announcement on the potential measure is not expected this week.