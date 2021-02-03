US to Impose Anti-Dumping Duties on Vertical Shaft Engines From China - Trade Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Commerce Department will impose duties on large vertical shaft engines from China because they are being sold at below fair value, a government trade panel said after determining Beijing's actions hurt American companies.

"The United States International Trade Commission today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of large vertical shaft engines from China that the US Department of Commerce has determined are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value," the agency said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of these products from China."

Large vertical shaft engines are commonly used in lawn mowers.

Under the Commission's rules, foreign companies that price their products in the US market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to anti-dumping duties.

In 2019, imports of vertical shaft engines from China were valued at an estimated $45.1 million. Data for 2020 is not available as yet.