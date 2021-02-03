UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Impose Anti-Dumping Duties On Vertical Shaft Engines From China - Trade Commission

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:30 AM

US to Impose Anti-Dumping Duties on Vertical Shaft Engines From China - Trade Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Commerce Department will impose duties on large vertical shaft engines from China because they are being sold at below fair value, a government trade panel said after determining Beijing's actions hurt American companies.

"The United States International Trade Commission today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of large vertical shaft engines from China that the US Department of Commerce has determined are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value," the agency said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of these products from China."

Large vertical shaft engines are commonly used in lawn mowers.

Under the Commission's rules, foreign companies that price their products in the US market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to anti-dumping duties.

In 2019, imports of vertical shaft engines from China were valued at an estimated $45.1 million. Data for 2020 is not available as yet.

Related Topics

Injured China Beijing Price United States 2019 2020 Market Commerce From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

2 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.