Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:10 AM

US to Impose Duties on $1.3Bln in French Goods in Response to Digital Tax - Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The United States is imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on $1.3 billion worth of French imports, including handbags and beauty products, in response to Paris' digital tax, the US Trade Representative's office said in a notice.

"The US Trade Representative announced a determination that France's Digital Services Tax (DST) is unreasonable or discriminatory and burdens or restricts US commerce," the notice said on Friday.

This notice said the United States will impose additional duties of 25 percent that will target $1.

3 billion worth of French products, such as handbags and beauty products.

The additional tariffs will take effect in 180 days, the notice said.

Last July, the French parliament adopted a law on taxing services of tech giants. The tax targets US companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, as well as several other companies.

France's tax has been a source of tensions between Paris and Washington, as the latter believes the tax unfairly targets US companies.

