US To Impose 'Impactful' Measures Against Venezuela In Next 30 Days - Official
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:55 PM
The United States will impose impactful measures against the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro within the next 30 days, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States will impose impactful measures against the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro within the next 30 days, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.
"You will see some impactful measures within the next 30 days, which will be very important and further crippling on the regime," the official said.