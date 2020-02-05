US to Impose 'Impactful' Measures Against Venezuela in Next 30 Days - Official

The United States will impose impactful measures against the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro within the next 30 days, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States will impose impactful measures against the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro within the next 30 days, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"You will see some impactful measures within the next 30 days, which will be very important and further crippling on the regime," the official said.