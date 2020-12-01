UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Impose New Sanctions On China In Response To Trade With DPRK - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

US to Impose New Sanctions on China in Response to Trade With DPRK - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The US government is preparing to impose new sanctions on China in response to its ongoing trade with North Korea, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Korea Alex Wong said on Tuesday.

"The United States will continue to impose sanctions on any individual or entity perpetrating sanctions evasion, including individuals and entities within China's jurisdiction," Wong said during online event at the Center of Strategic and International Studies.

Related Topics

China United States North Korea Event Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

21 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.