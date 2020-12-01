US to Impose New Sanctions on China in Response to Trade With DPRK - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The US government is preparing to impose new sanctions on China in response to its ongoing trade with North Korea, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Korea Alex Wong said on Tuesday.

"The United States will continue to impose sanctions on any individual or entity perpetrating sanctions evasion, including individuals and entities within China's jurisdiction," Wong said during online event at the Center of Strategic and International Studies.