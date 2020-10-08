UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Impose New Sanctions On Iran's Financial Sector - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

US to Impose New Sanctions on Iran's Financial Sector - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The United States is planning to impose new sanctions on Iran's financial sector aimed at diminishing Tehran's ability to import humanitarian goods, such as food and medicines, media reported, citing informed sources.

According to The Washington Post, the new sanctions will affect several banks that are not currently subject to secondary sanctions. EU officials have warned that this move could result in devastating humanitarian consequences for Iran that has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic and financial crisis.

The new sanctions are expected to be announced on Thursday, the publication said.

In late September, media reported, citing informed sources, that the US administration was considering sanctioning Iran's entire financial system to cut it off from the outside world.

According to Bloomberg, the sanctions will specifically target around 14 Iranian banks that have so far escaped US restrictions. The initiative, if approved, will designate the financial sector, including money-changers and informal payment transfer processors, on par with mining, construction and other sanctioned industries, according to the report.

On September 21, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, along with the country's Defense Industries Organization.

Under the current administration, the United States has pursued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran by abandoning the nuclear deal and reinstating sanctions. Washington is now seeking to put in place international restrictions, despite other major powers' opposition.

Related Topics

World Import Iran Washington Nuclear Tehran United States September Post Media From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE enjoy deep and historic fraternal ti ..

22 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE exceeds expectations in virus tes ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

King of Jordan tasks Khasawneh with forming new ca ..

10 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.