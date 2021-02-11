UrduPoint.com
US To Impose New Sanctions On Myanmar Military Leaders In Response To Coup - Biden

Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

US to Impose New Sanctions on Myanmar Military Leaders in Response to Coup - Biden

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has approved an executive order to immediately impose sanctions on Myanmar military leaders who are responsible for the coup in the country.

"Today, I've approved a new executive order enabling us to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests, as well as close family members," Biden said. "We will identify a first round of targets this week."

Biden pointed out that the US government is taking steps to prevent Myanmar military leaders from having access to $1 billion in Burmese government funds held in the United States.

The US government will also impose strong export controls and freeze assets that benefit the Myanmar government while maintaining support directly to the Burmese people, he said.

In addition, Biden called on the Myanmar military to relinquish power and to release State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi along and other detained officials.

