- Home
- World
- News
- US to Impose Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Unless Contractors Start Wind-Down Now - State Dept.
US To Impose Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Unless Contractors Start Wind-Down Now - State Dept.
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:48 PM
The US Department of State warned on Friday the Nord Stream 2 contractors they must immediately demonstrate good faith efforts to wind-down their operations on the Russian-sponsored gas transportation project and be ready to finish it until January 20
"The United States will impose sanctions unless related parties immediately demonstrate good faith efforts to wind-down. Related parties need to finish wind-down within 30 days," the State Department said in a statement. "Any company involved in Nord Stream 2 needs to look carefully at what that means for their operations."