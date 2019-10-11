US to Impose Sanctions if Turkey Engages in Ethnic Cleansing - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The United States will introduce sanctions against Turkey if Ankara carries out ethnic cleansing or indiscriminate use of artillery, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"If Turkey acts in a way that is disproportionate, inhumane or otherwise goes beyond the lines that [US] President [Donald Trump] has in his own mind, the United States is willing to impose significant costs," the official said on Thursday.

"It would include ethnic cleansing... and in particular, indiscriminate artillery, air, and other fires directed at civilian population."