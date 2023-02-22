US to Impose Sanctions on 200 Russian Individuals, Entities This Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United States will impose sanctions on 200 Russian individuals and entities this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said the sanctions will target Russian governors and family members of Russian government officials, Russian technology firms, alleged sanctions evasion networks, and entities critical to Russia's defense industry.

The West aims to cut Russia's access to critical materials needed for its defense and technology sectors, the report said.

The United States is expected to roll out its new package of sanctions in coordination with EU allies this week.

Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday to hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on US weapons supplies, among other things. During the trip, the US president announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine.