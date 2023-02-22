UrduPoint.com

US To Impose Sanctions On 200 Russian Individuals, Entities This Week - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US to Impose Sanctions on 200 Russian Individuals, Entities This Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United States will impose sanctions on 200 Russian individuals and entities this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said the sanctions will target Russian governors and family members of Russian government officials, Russian technology firms, alleged sanctions evasion networks, and entities critical to Russia's defense industry.

The West aims to cut Russia's access to critical materials needed for its defense and technology sectors, the report said.

The United States is expected to roll out its new package of sanctions in coordination with EU allies this week.

Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday to hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on US weapons supplies, among other things. During the trip, the US president announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Russia Visit Kiev United States Family Government Industry

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

2 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

3 hours ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.