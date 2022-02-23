US To Impose Sanctions On Russia's Elites Starting Wednesday - Biden
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States will impose sanctions on Russia's elites and their families starting on Wednesday due to the situation in Ukraine.
"Starting tomorrow and continuing in the days ahead, we'll also impose sanctions on Russia's elites and their family members," Biden said during a speech at the White House.