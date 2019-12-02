US to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina: Trump

The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies," he posted, adding this was hurting American farmers.

"Effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries."