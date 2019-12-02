US To Impose Steel, Aluminum Tariffs On Brazil And Argentina: Trump
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:56 PM
The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday.
"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies," he posted, adding this was hurting American farmers.
"Effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries."