US To Impose Steel, Aluminum Tariffs On Brazil And Argentina: Trump

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:56 PM

US to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina: Trump

The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday.

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies," he posted, adding this was hurting American farmers.

"Effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries."

