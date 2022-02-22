US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of Afghan Heritage Materials - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is imposing unilateral import restrictions on trade deals related to archaeological and other materials from Afghanistan, the US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States is imposing unilateral import restrictions on trade deals related to archaeological and other materials from Afghanistan, the US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As part of its inter-agency coordination responsibilities for the preservation of cultural heritage, the US Department of State announces the imposition of unilateral restrictions on the importation of certain categories of Afghan archaeological and ethnological material into the United States," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security and Department of the Treasury published the import restrictions and they became effective immediately, the statement said.

The US authorities have thus created additional barriers for illicitly trafficked materials from entering the country's art market, the statement added.

The additional measures also will help to prevent a pillage of Afghanistan's cultural heritage, according to the statement.