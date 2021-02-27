UrduPoint.com
US To Impose Visa Restrictions On 76 Saudis Over Threats To Dissidents Overseas - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

US to Impose Visa Restrictions on 76 Saudis Over Threats to Dissidents Overseas - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The United States will impose visa restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals who have been engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including the late columnist Jamal Khashoggi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The US Department of State has taken action pursuant to the Khashoggi Ban to impose visa restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals believed to have been engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including but not limited to the Khashoggi killing," Blinken said in a press release.

