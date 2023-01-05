US to Include 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Weapons Package for Ukraine - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 11:36 PM

The United States will include about 50 Bradley fighting vehicles in a new weapons package for Ukraine, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States will include about 50 Bradley fighting vehicles in a new weapons package for Ukraine, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The package is expected to be unveiled on Friday, the report added.

More Stories From World

