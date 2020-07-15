US to Include Nord Stream 2, Turkish Stream in Updated CAATSA Sanctions Wednesday - Pompeo

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:28 PM

The United States is updating public guidance to add the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the second line of the Turk Stream 2 sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United States is updating public guidance to add the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the second line of the Turk Stream 2 sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of State is updating the public guidance for CAATSA authorities to include Nord Stream 2 and the second line of Turk Stream 2," Pompeo said. "This action puts investments or other activities that are related to these Russian energy export pipelines at risk of US sanctions. It's a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia's malign influence projects will not be tolerated. Get out now or risk the consequences."

