US To Increase Border Security Cooperation With 5 Former Soviet Republics In Central Asia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

US to Increase Border Security Cooperation With 5 Former Soviet Republics in Central Asia

The Unites States and the former Soviet republics in Central Asia - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - will increase border security cooperation, representatives of the six countries said in a joint statement after holding a C5+1 ministerial meeting format in Tashkent on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Unites States and the former Soviet republics in Central Asia - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - will increase border security cooperation, representatives of the six countries said in a joint statement after holding a C5+1 ministerial meeting format in Tashkent on Wednesday.

"In order to effectively utilize the potential of the Central Asian region, the participants intend to develop partnerships in the following priority areas... Developing border security cooperation," the statement said.

All sides agreed to intensify partnership between their border forces in fighting combating "cross-border threats," including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, illegal migration, human and drug trafficking, the statement pointed out.

To accomplish their stated goal, the six countries plan to use the capabilities of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center, the statement said.

The ministerial meeting participants also agreed to cooperate to strengthen mutual trust, develop interaction in the energy sector, encourage regional projects, promote trade and expand cultural dialogue, the statement added.

