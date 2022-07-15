US to Increase Economic Pressure on Iran, Impose 2 New Rounds of Sanctions - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United States intends to ramp up economic pressure on Iran and introduce two new rounds of sanctions, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

"The deal is on the table. Should the Iranians choose to take it, we're ready for compliance, for compliance return.

But we're also not waiting to continue to impose economic pressure on Iran. Further economic pressure on Iran will include two rounds of sanctions. Designations that we have done to enforce the sanctions and crack down on smuggling and deprive Iran of sources of revenue will continue to do that, even as we work at the negotiating table to try to produce a return to the JCPOA" Sullivan said.