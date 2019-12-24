UrduPoint.com
US To Increase Efforts To Counter Russia, China In Middle East In 2020 - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:10 AM

US to Increase Efforts to Counter Russia, China in Middle East in 2020 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The United States will boost its efforts to counter both, Russia and China in the middle East next year, US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters.

"While we've had successes over the past year as a result of the administration policies, we of course recognize that challenges remain. These include Iran's persistent malign influence in the region and globally," Schenker said on Monday. "I know that in 2020, we'll also be seeing an increase in US efforts to counter Russian meddling and Chinese extortion in the region."

In October, US Special Representative Brian Hook said in congressional testimony that the United States is hopeful China and Russia will support rather than veto extending the arms embargo on Iran at the UN Security Council.

Hook also said that he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed with Russia and China the prospects of promoting a more peaceful and stable Middle East, including the threats like attack on Saudi oil facilities on September 14.

While the Houthi movement in Yemen accepted responsibility for the attack on the Saudi oil facilities, the United States has blamed Iran. Tehran has denied involvement in the attack.

