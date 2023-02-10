US to Increase Focus on Countering Russia Sanctions Evasion, Target Facilitators - Adeyemo

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States will increase focus on countering Russia sanctions evasion in the coming weeks and months by targeting facilitators and third-country providers that are aiding Russian military amid the Ukraine conflict, the Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's operation in Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo convened a group of experts on sanctions and US foreign policy to discuss the sanctions campaign against Moscow, the Treasury said.

"Deputy Secretary Adeyemo shared that in the weeks and months ahead, Treasury will increase its focus on countering sanctions evasion, including by targeting facilitators and third-country providers that may wittingly or unwittingly help Russia replenish the supplies and material it desperately needs to support its military," the Department of Treasury said.

Adeyemo pointed out the progress the US and allies have reached in imposing sanctions to disrupt Russia's military supply chains, degrade its battlefield ability, as well as in blocking the Kremlin's access to revenues, according to the statement.

