US To Increase Pressure On Iran Until Tehran Ends Nuclear Program - Bolton

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

US to Increase Pressure on Iran Until Tehran Ends Nuclear Program - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United States will continue to put pressure on Iran until the country ends its nuclear weapons program and violent activities in the region, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said at the Christians United for Israel conference in Washington on Monday.

"We will continue to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons program and ends its violent activities across the middle East including conducting and supporting terrorism around the world," Bolton said. "I am here to tell you today President Trump's pressure campaign against Iran is working."

Bolton said that about a year ago, Trump administration critics predicted sanctions would not be effective, but since "the United States has levied the toughest ever sanctions on the Iranian regime and the Iranian economy is - to quote the Financial Times - collapsing under their weight."

