UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Increase Pressure On Venezuela's Maduro 'Multilaterally' - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

US to Increase Pressure on Venezuela's Maduro 'Multilaterally' - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The United States plans to multilaterally increase pressure on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro by working with partners around the world to bring about the electoral solution to the political crisis in the country, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The United States is going to continue to increase the pressure. It's going to expand that pressure multilaterally to ensure that those that are guilty of human rights abuses, that are robbing the Venezuelan people, that are engaged in rampant criminal activity really find no quarter nowhere until they sit down to the table in earnest and make decisions that lead toward free and fair elections in the country," the official said during a phone briefing Monday.

"What we are focused on is making sure that we are working very closely and coordinating very closely with the European Union, with our friends and allies in Latin America and the Caribbean to make sure that we are driving a consensus view of how we can be most effective at exerting pressure on the regime."

The US did not recognize Maduro's victory in the 2018 election. It views opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim Venezuelan president and introduced a series of sanctions affecting largely the country's oil industry. Caracas has denied all US allegations and accused Washington of working with Guido to overthrow the country to seize its natural resources.

Related Topics

Election World Washington European Union Oil Lead Caracas United States Venezuela Criminals 2018 All Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

54 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

3 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

2 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.