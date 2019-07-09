UrduPoint.com
US To Increase Pressure Until Iran Abandons Nuclear Program - Bolton

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United States will continue to put pressure on Iran until the country ends its nuclear weapons program and violent activities in the region, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said at the Christians United for Israel conference in Washington.

"We will continue to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons program and ends its violent activities across the middle East including conducting and supporting terrorism around the world," Bolton said on Monday. "I am here to tell you today President Trump's pressure campaign against Iran is working."

Bolton said that about a year ago, Trump administration critics predicted sanctions would not be effective, but since "the United States has levied the toughest ever sanctions on the Iranian regime and the Iranian economy is - to quote the Financial Times - collapsing under their weight.

"

Later in the day, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a call discussed joint efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, according to the White House.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran intended to start enriching its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and would maintain enrichment at a level that it considered necessary.

