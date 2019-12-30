UrduPoint.com
US To Increase Sanctions Against Iran In 2020 - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:37 PM

The United States in 2020 will increase sanctions on Iran, which is already in dismal economic shape, US Special Representative for Iran State Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The United States in 2020 will increase sanctions on Iran, which is already in dismal economic shape, US Special Representative for Iran State Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Monday.

"It's weakening and it will get weaker especially as our sanctions increase in 2020," Hook told reporters. "It is already now at negative 10, 11, 12 percent - roughly in that category. Secretary [Mike] Pompeo made clear a year-and-a-half ago that the Iranian regime faces a choice and the Supreme Leader keeps choosing to manage economic collapse.

"

Hook spoke to reporters after the United State carried out in Iraq in Syria what it called were "defensive strikes" against the pro-Iranian militia Kata'ib Hezbollah.

US aircraft attacked five of Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in response to Friday's attack on a base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk in which a US soldier was killed and four others injured.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

