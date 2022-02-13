UrduPoint.com

US To Increase Support To Ukraine In Case Of Further Escalation Of Tensions - Official

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 12:06 AM

US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Further Escalation of Tensions - Official

The United States will increase military assistance to Ukraine if Russia further escalates tensions, a senior US administration official said on Saturday following a conversation between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States will increase military assistance to Ukraine if Russia further escalates tensions, a senior US administration official said on Saturday following a conversation between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

"I think President Biden and other officials have been clear that should Russia continue down the path to escalation, the United States will continue to increase our support to Ukraine to enable it to defend itself. That approach has not changed," the official said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Is ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Islamabad United

37 minutes ago
 Biden Conveyed to Putin His Concerns Over Safety o ..

Biden Conveyed to Putin His Concerns Over Safety of US Citizens in Ukraine - Off ..

1 minute ago
 Championship front runners Fulham, Bournemouth sta ..

Championship front runners Fulham, Bournemouth stay on promotion track

1 minute ago
 Man Utd must 'change' to make top four after South ..

Man Utd must 'change' to make top four after Southampton stumble

1 minute ago
 White House Says Putin-Biden Call 'Professional'

White House Says Putin-Biden Call 'Professional'

1 minute ago
 Israel Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine Immediately ..

Israel Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine Immediately - Foreign Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>