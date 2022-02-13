UrduPoint.com

US To Increase Support To Ukraine In Case Of Further Escalation Of Tensions - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Further Escalation of Tensions - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The United States will increase military assistance to Ukraine if Russia further escalates tensions, a senior US administration official said on Saturday following a conversation between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

"I think President Biden and other officials have been clear that should Russia continue down the path to escalation, the United States will continue to increase our support to Ukraine to enable it to defend itself. That approach has not changed," the official said.

