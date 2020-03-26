US to indict Venezuela leader Maduro for 'narco-terrorism': US senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The US Justice Department is planning to indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism," US Senator Marco Rubio said Thursday.

The Florida senator confirmed in a brief tweet US media reports that the department will unveil charges accusing the Venezuelan leader and other senior members of his government of conspiring with drug cartels.