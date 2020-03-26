US to indict Venezuela leader Maduro for 'narco-terrorism': US senator

The US Justice Department is planning to indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism," US Senator Marco Rubio said Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The US Justice Department is planning to indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism," US Senator Marco Rubio said Thursday.

The Florida senator confirmed in a brief tweet US media reports that the department will unveil charges accusing the Venezuelan leader and other senior members of his government of conspiring with drug cartels.

The Justice Department was planning to announce charges relating to Venezuela and "narco-terrorism" in a press conference in Washington Thursday at 11 am (1500 GMT).

The Miami Herald reported that besides Maduro, indictments being unveiled will also name Diosdado Cabello, the Venezuelan National Assembly's former speaker, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.