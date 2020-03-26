UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Indict Venezuela Leader Maduro For 'narco-terrorism': US Senator

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:42 PM

US to indict Venezuela leader Maduro for 'narco-terrorism': US senator

The US Justice Department is planning to indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism," US Senator Marco Rubio said Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The US Justice Department is planning to indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism," US Senator Marco Rubio said Thursday.

The Florida senator confirmed in a brief tweet US media reports that the department will unveil charges accusing the Venezuelan leader and other senior members of his government of conspiring with drug cartels.

The Justice Department was planning to announce charges relating to Venezuela and "narco-terrorism" in a press conference in Washington Thursday at 11 am (1500 GMT).

The Miami Herald reported that besides Maduro, indictments being unveiled will also name Diosdado Cabello, the Venezuelan National Assembly's former speaker, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

Related Topics

National Assembly Washington Vladimir Putin Miami Florida Venezuela Media Government

Recent Stories

Maximum 30 percent of workforce of each non-govern ..

31 minutes ago

Montana says Patriots made 'mistake' losing Brady ..

4 minutes ago

Control room set up in wake of Covid-19 lock down ..

4 minutes ago

Putin: Joint G20 Research Could Help Develop COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways to observe new timings

4 minutes ago

Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.