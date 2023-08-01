US to Insist Fullest Compliance With NPT, Urges Parties to Condemn Violations - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United States will press for the fullest compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and is urging the parties to denounce any occurring violations, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"The United States continues to work in good faith to advance all aspects of the treaty, including the Article VI obligation to pursue good faith negotiations on effective measures relating to nuclear disarmament," Miller said. "We will insist on the fullest compliance with NPT nonproliferation safeguards and call on all NPT Parties to raise standards wherever possible and to condemn violations where they occur."

Miller continued to say that Washington will also work with its partners to expand access to the benefits of peaceful uses, including the application of nuclear technologies for human and animal health, water resource management and food security, among others.

Miller's comments come ahead of the 2023 Preparatory Committee Meeting (PrepCom) in Vienna, where the United States will be represented by Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Adam Scheinman.

"The challenges we face today serve as a stark reminder of why the NPT is indispensable and remains the cornerstone of the global nuclear nonproliferation regime," Miller said. "Our top priority for the PrepCom - and for this review cycle - must be to preserve and strengthen this critical treaty, not in spite of the challenges we face but because of them."