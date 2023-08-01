Open Menu

US To Insist Fullest Compliance With NPT, Urges Parties To Condemn Violations - State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US to Insist Fullest Compliance With NPT, Urges Parties to Condemn Violations - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United States will press for the fullest compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and is urging the parties to denounce any occurring violations, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"The United States continues to work in good faith to advance all aspects of the treaty, including the Article VI obligation to pursue good faith negotiations on effective measures relating to nuclear disarmament," Miller said. "We will insist on the fullest compliance with NPT nonproliferation safeguards and call on all NPT Parties to raise standards wherever possible and to condemn violations where they occur."

Miller continued to say that Washington will also work with its partners to expand access to the benefits of peaceful uses, including the application of nuclear technologies for human and animal health, water resource management and food security, among others.

Miller's comments come ahead of the 2023 Preparatory Committee Meeting (PrepCom) in Vienna, where the United States will be represented by Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Adam Scheinman.

  "The challenges we face today serve as a stark reminder of why the NPT is indispensable and remains the cornerstone of the global nuclear nonproliferation regime," Miller said. "Our top priority for the PrepCom - and for this review cycle - must be to preserve and strengthen this critical treaty, not in spite of the challenges we face but because of them."

Related Topics

Water Washington Nuclear Vienna United States All Top

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

2 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

2 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

2 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

2 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

2 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

2 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

2 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

2 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

2 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

2 hours ago

More Stories From World