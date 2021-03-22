UrduPoint.com
US To Integrate AstraZeneca Vaccine Into Distribution Process If Approved - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:30 PM

US to Integrate AstraZeneca Vaccine Into Distribution Process If Approved - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Biden administration will incorporate the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine into its distribution process if it is approved by the appropriate agencies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"For any vaccine that's approved we would integrate it into our distribution process equitably," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked if the Biden administration had plans to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine if approved by the food and Drug Administration.

Psaki said there is a shortage of vaccine supply around the United States and around the world, adding that the novel coronavirus pandemic is ongoing and the new variants of the disease are unpredictable.

A recent US study determined that the AstraZeneca vaccine is 79 percent effective against preventing an  infection while being 100 percent effective in severe or critical cases.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said that it had found no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine administration and instances of blood clots forming in inoculated people. The research was carried out following a decision of a number of European countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway, to suspend the use of the vaccine after reports of a number of cases of blood clotting.

