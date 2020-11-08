MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The United States will intensify anti-Russian rhetoric with an emphasis on personal sanctions under the presidency of Joe Biden, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik.

"Democrats once initiated a law to contain Russia. Unlike Donald Trump's team, they will be more active in promoting 'true democratic values of the United States' ... , [with Biden sitting in the White House Russia should expect] strengthening of anti-Russian rhetoric, with an emphasis on personal sanctions," Klimov said.

The lawmaker added that Biden's administration will be interested in prolonging the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is now the only remaining arms control pact between the US and Russia, but Washington will present it as the US own initiative.

"Those people standing behind Biden at their time agreed to the New START treaty and the INF Treaty. They understand that the elimination of arms control agreements is dangerous for the United States. They are very serious professionals," he said.

New START has been in force since 2011 and is due to expire in February. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between the two countries, which own the world's two largest nuclear stockpiles.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.