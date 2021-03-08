US to Introduce Sanctions Against Russia in Response to Alleged Hacking - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden is planning to target Russia with economic sanctions and other actions in response to the SolarWinds hack that microsoft has blamed on Russian intelligence, The New York Times reports.

The first US move against Russia is expected over the next three weeks, unanimous officials told the newspaper on Sunday, with a series of "clandestine actions" across Russian networks, combined with certain "economic sanctions."

Earlier this week, Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that both public sanctions and private actions were "the most effective measures" that the US was preparing to target Russia with.

Microsoft President Brad Smith told a US Senate panel in February that there was substantial evidence that a Russian intelligence agency was involved in the massive SolarWinds hacking attack that targeted at least nine Federal agencies and 17,000 private companies. Russia has denied the allegations.