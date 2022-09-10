US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests - Harris

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 12:16 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The United States will introduce a resolution to the UN General Assembly calling on other nations to pledge not to conduct anti-satellite missile tests, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.

"This April, I announced that our nation would not conduct destructive, direct-descent, anti-satellite missile testing, and later this month, the United States will introduce a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to call on other nations to make the same commitment," Harris said during remarks at the Johnson Space Center.

