US To Invest $16Bln Over 5 Years To Create Global Targeting Capability - SDA Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The US Defense Department plans to invest $16 billion over the next five years to create a new and resilient constellation of satellites in low earth orbit that will give US armed forces a global targeting capability with the ability to direct precision strikes on hundreds of targets simultaneously, Space Development Agency (SDA) Director Derek Tournear said.

"Sixteen billion Dollars (is) to be spent over five years," Tournear told a virtual podcast hosted by the National Security Space Association (NSSA) on Thursday. "We will provide that resilient targeting capability to the warfighter. That is a capability that we do not have today.

Tournear said that the satellites are coming in below the $15 million per satellite price tag that had been budgeted for them in Tranche One of the program.

"We are adding more capability (to the individual satellites). Launch prices are dropping so much you can put a little more mass on your satellites getting up into the 300 kilogram (661 Pounds) to 400 kilogram (881 pounds) class," Tournear said.

The US military and the SDA would continue with an intensive program of satellite launches that would continue to upgrade the satellite constellation capable of directing missile strikes on hundreds of targets simultaneously around the world every two years, Tournear added.

