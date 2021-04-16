US to Invest $1.7Bln to Fight COVID-19 Variants - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States in investing $1.7 billion to monitor, track and defeat emerging variants of the coronavirus that are threatening pockets of the country, the White House announced on Friday.

"In order to improve the detection, monitoring, and mitigation of these COVID-19 variants, the Biden Administration is rapidly investing $1.

7 billion from the American Rescue Plan to help states and other jurisdictions more effectively fight these mutations," a White House statement said.

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill approved by Congress in March. The White House statement noted that the original strain of the COVID-19 comprised only about half of all the nearly 31.5 million infections in America while "new and potentially dangerous strains" make up the other half.