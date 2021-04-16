UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Invest $1.7Bln To Fight COVID-19 Variants - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

US to Invest $1.7Bln to Fight COVID-19 Variants - White House

The United States in investing $1.7 billion to monitor, track and defeat emerging variants of the coronavirus that are threatening pockets of the country, the White House announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States in investing $1.7 billion to monitor, track and defeat emerging variants of the coronavirus that are threatening pockets of the country, the White House announced on Friday.

"In order to improve the detection, monitoring, and mitigation of these COVID-19 variants, the Biden Administration is rapidly investing $1.

7 billion from the American Rescue Plan to help states and other jurisdictions more effectively fight these mutations," a White House statement said.

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill approved by Congress in March. The White House statement noted that the original strain of the COVID-19 comprised only about half of all the nearly 31.5 million infections in America while "new and potentially dangerous strains" make up the other half.

Related Topics

White House United States March Congress All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faheem sparks South Africa collapse in final T20

55 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgr ..

57 seconds ago

DC urges Ulema to promote harmony, peace

58 seconds ago

India represses dissent by imposing unlawful restr ..

1 minute ago

IG Punjab meets family of martyred Constable Ali I ..

1 minute ago

Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected in KP, Central Pun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.