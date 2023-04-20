UrduPoint.com

US To Invest $500Mln To Help Brazil End Deforestation - Biden

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The United States will invest $500 million to support Brazil's effort to stop deforestation, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that I will request funds, so we could contribute $500 million to the Amazon Fund, another climate-related activities over the next five years to support Brazil's renewed efforts to end deforestation by 2030," Biden said.

The US president made the comment at the virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate.

Biden called on other countries to support Brazil in its efforts to stop deforestation and invest in the fund.

In addition, Biden announced his administration's intent to invest to the Green Climate Fund, which has been set up to help developing nations solve climate-related issues such as clean energy transitions.

"The United States is going to provide $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund," Biden said.

