US To Invest In Strengthening Security Cooperation In Middle East - Austin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

US to Invest in Strengthening Security Cooperation in Middle East - Austin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The United States is set to work on strengthening security ties with the middle East, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"From President Biden on down we are committed to strengthening the bonds between the governments of goodwill and to working together to expand the circle of security and opportunity and self government and human dignity.

So we are going to build our long-standing investments in this crucial region and security cooperation in training and professional military education, capacity building and intelligence sharing and joint exercises," Austin said at the International Institute for Strategic Studies forum Manama Dialogue 2021. 

The US official also said that Iran should be under no illusions that it can undermine the partnerships of Washington in the Middle East, adding that the US will always choose to work closely with its partners in the region.

