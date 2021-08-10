US to Invest into Domestic Renewal Before Making International Trade Deals - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The United States is going to invest in domestic renewal before making new trade deals with other countries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"President [Joe] Biden made clear that before making more [international] trade deals, we must first make a generational investment in our own competitiveness," Blinken said in his remarks at the University of Maryland.

The United States is competing for trade, and domestic renewal is the priority for its foreign policy, he added.

"If we do that, we will compete in the 21st Century global economy from a position of strength," he added.

Previous administrations were intent on creating more international trade partnerships than making investments at home and that did not work for US workers and the nation's economy, Blinken said.

Not only China, but other countries now investing more in their infrastructure than the US, so America should make a serious decision in order to keep its leadership in this area, he added.