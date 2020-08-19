US to Invoke UN Snapback Sanctions Against Iran Soon - Pompeo

The United States will "soon" move to invoke UN so-called "snapback" sanctions against Iran and is confident that the international community will live up to its obligations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

"I don't have any announcement on timing and what we are going to do. President [Donald Trump] has made clear we are going to do that soon and we will," Pompeo said when asked about snapback sanctions during a joint press conference with the Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

The United States announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to re-impose all United Nations sanctions against Iran - previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement - after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran. The arms embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the nuclear agreement.

The snapback procedure is outlined in the UN Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear agreement, and stipulates that if one of the signatories finds another to be in significant non-performance of commitments under the accord the UN Security Council would have a vote on whether to continue with the suspension of the economic sanctions against Iran.

Under the terms of the nuclear agreement, all previous sanctions on Iran would be reinstated if the United States vetoes the resolution. However, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement on May 8, 2018.

Pompeo said the United States has every expectation that the resolution will be enforced just like every other UN Security Council resolution that is in place.

"We will be in full compliance with that. And we have every expectation that every country in the world will live up to its obligations including every member of the P5 and every member of the UN," Pompeo said. "We are confident that every country will see that it is in their best interests that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is fully enforced."

Pompeo plans to travel to New York on Thursday to begin the process of triggering snapback sanctions at the United Nations, according to media reports.