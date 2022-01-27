UrduPoint.com

US To Issue 20,000 More Visas For Non-Agricultural Workers In First Half Of Year - DHS

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States is going to issue 20,000 additional visas for temporary non-agricultural workers for the first half of 2022 to address the needs of the economy, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday.

"The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor today announced the availability of 20,000 additional H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for the first half of fiscal year 2022. These visas are for U.S. employers that are facing irreparable harm without additional workers and seeking to employ additional workers on or before March 31, 2022," DHS said in a press release.

>