US To Issue COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Private Sector In Days - White House

Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The US government will release a COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for the private sector in the coming days, White House COVID-19 advisor Jeff Zients told reporters on Wednesday.

"The OSHA rule will be coming quite soon, in a matter of days," Zients told a virtual press briefing.

In September, President Joe Biden announced that the United States is introducing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all employees of Federal agencies. He also pledged to order the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue rules for private businesses with over 100 employees to get vaccinated.

