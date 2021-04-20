US To Issue 'Do Not Travel Advisory' For 80% of Countries This Week - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States will place about 80 percent of countries around the world on its "Do Not Travel" list this week, in line with official health guidance on the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said on Monday.

"As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State will begin updating its travel Advisories this week," the State Department said in a press release. "This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide."