UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Issue Global Maritime Advisory To Target Ships Without Transponders - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:27 PM

US to Issue Global Maritime Advisory to Target Ships Without Transponders - State Dept.

The United States is going to issue a global advisory to target ships that turn off transponders to hide their locations, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Peyman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United States is going to issue a global advisory to target ships that turn off transponders to hide their locations, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Peyman said on Monday.

"In this global maritime advisory, we are going to focus on the use of AIS transponders that provide the location of vessels [that] should never be turned off.

If they are, that present a risk that requires heightened due diligence," Peyman said at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington.

He added that Washington will issue this advisory "soon."

Related Topics

Washington David United States

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

14 minutes ago

WHO Glad Italy Uses Aggressive Measures to Contain ..

2 minutes ago

Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising ..

2 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar advises JUI(F), PPP to be ..

2 minutes ago

Amputees shoot for a place in Central African soci ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Vershinin Briefs Iranian Ambassador About ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.