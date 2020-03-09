US to Issue Global Maritime Advisory to Target Ships Without Transponders - State Dept.

The United States is going to issue a global advisory to target ships that turn off transponders to hide their locations, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Peyman said on Monday

"In this global maritime advisory, we are going to focus on the use of AIS transponders that provide the location of vessels [that] should never be turned off.

If they are, that present a risk that requires heightened due diligence," Peyman said at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington.

He added that Washington will issue this advisory "soon."