WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The US government will issue an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Wednesday to discuss Kiev's concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal reached between the United States and Germany, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"None of us has been pressuring Ukraine, and in fact, an invitation to President Zelenskyy is going to be issued publicly later today, and we have been in deep consultations with the Ukrainians on every aspect of this arrangement," Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.