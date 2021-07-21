UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Issue Invitation To Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Discuss Nord Stream 2 - Nuland

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:50 PM

US to Issue Invitation to Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Discuss Nord Stream 2 - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The US government will issue an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Wednesday to discuss Kiev's concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal reached between the United States and Germany, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"None of us has been pressuring Ukraine, and in fact, an invitation to President Zelenskyy is going to be issued publicly later today, and we have been in deep consultations with the Ukrainians on every aspect of this arrangement," Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ukraine Germany Victoria Nord Kiev United States Government

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

3 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

7 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

7 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

9 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.