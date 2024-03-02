US To Join In Aid Air Drops To Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) With the humanitarian situation in Gaza increasingly desperate, the United States said Friday it will join some of its Arab and European allies in delivering emergency relief from the sky.
The amount of aid brought into the territory by truck has plummeted during nearly five months of war, and Gazans are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicines.
A frenzied scramble for food from a truck convoy delivering aid to northern Gaza left more than 100 people dead on Thursday, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, after Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd.
With most aid convoys halted, some foreign militaries have air-dropped supplies to Gaza instead, sending long lines of aid pallets floating down into the war-torn territory on parachutes.
Jordan has been conducting many of the operations since the war broke out on October 7, with the support of countries including Britain, France, and the Netherlands.
Egypt sent several military planes on an airdrop Thursday together with the United Arab Emirates.
And President Joe Biden said Friday that Washington would start to airdrop supplies into Gaza "in the coming days".
Imad Dughmosh from Al-Sabra in central Gaza told AFP he managed to get some food and water from the aid drops, but there hadn't been enough for everyone waiting.
"In the end, I took bags of pasta and cheese, but my cousins were not able to get anything," the 44-year-old said.
"I was happy because I took some food for the children, but it was not enough."
